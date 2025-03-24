NEP drive has got 26 lakh signatures so far, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced that the party is targeting to collect over 1 crore signatures in support of the National Education Policy (NEP) by May.

Speaking at the first mandal conference at Mannarpuram in the district on Sunday in support of the NEP, he said 26 lakh people, including 8 lakh online, had already signed.

“People are coming forward to support the NEP because they know it benefits their children. It is unlike the DMK’s politically driven campaigns against the NEET and the governor,” Annamalai said.

He stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “efforts” to make the NEP inclusive, stating that in 2019 Modi ensured that Hindi was not made mandatory. Criticising the DMK, he alleged that its leaders run private schools charging exorbitant fees while government school students lack opportunities.

Annamalai also promised to upgrade all government schools in the state with CBSE affiliation, similar to Puducherry when the BJP comes to power.

The crowd dispersed while Annamalai was speaking. BJP members attacked a photographer who was recording the incident on video. His shirt was seen torn. The spectacles of a journalist was also broken in the chaos and their mobile phones were damaged.