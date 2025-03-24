Off the cuff: Vellore rants, then forgets

Spicy poster war

The AIADMK’s latest soap opera starring ex-ministers KT Rajenthra Bhalaji and Ma Foi K Pandiarajan is hotter than a Chennai summer. It kicked off with Bhalaji’s sly dig at Pandiarajan in a speech, prompting a swift backlash from Pandiarajan’s posse. Virudhunagar woke up to posters blasting Bhalaji, hinting he’d snubbed their community’s votes. Not ones to back down, Bhalaji’s crew hit back with banners accusing Pandiarajan of grubby caste games. Just as the mud-slinging peaked, Bhalaji lobbed a curveball-claiming no beef with Pandiarajan, just ‘general musings’. Is this a truce or a cheeky plot twist? Pass the popcorn!

— Harini M

Memory wipe

Vellore’s council meetings are a proper slugfest—councillors go hammer and tongs, ranting about shoddy roads, clogged drains, and dodgy water supply, airing grievances louder than a foghorn. But the moment the gavel drops, they morph into Ghajini—total memory wipe! “What complaint? No biggie,” they shrug to the press, as if they hadn’t just staged a public brawl with the media as front-row witnesses. From fiery crusaders to masters of the U-turn, it’s a baffling switcheroo that leaves you wondering: are they fighting for real, or just putting on a cracking show?

— Dheepthi O J

Spiritual scandal

Well, it looks like Annamalaiyar Hill has a new take on “spiritual awakening.” A French woman went there seeking inner peace but ended up dealing with a so-called spiritual guide who couldn’t keep his hands to himself. Thankfully, she managed to escape and report it. Technically, the hill is off-limits except during Karthigai Deepam to protect the environment. But hey, that doesn’t stop these “guides” from selling fake enlightenment to foreigners. And let’s not forget the forest officials, who seem more interested in pocketing Rs 10,000 bribes than actually protecting anything. It seems like everyone there is on their own quest—just not the spiritual kind.

— Rajalakshmi Sampath

Budget sparks cool clash

Chennai Corporation’s latest budget, unveiled Wednesday, has sparked a frosty row. The civic body earmarked Rs 3 crore to fit air conditioning in medicine storage rooms at primary health centres and wellness hubs, claiming rising temperatures threaten drug potency. But AIADMK councillors aren’t buying it. One, chatting with scribes post-session, scoffed, “Why not just pop a fridge in there instead of splashing out on ACs?” His jibe’s got tongues wagging: is the corporation splurging on posh perks, or is the AIADMK bloke just blowing hot air with a half-cocked dig? Either way, this chilly clash is heating up fast.

— Praveena SA

Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E