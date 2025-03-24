Opposition members evicted from Puducherry Assembly for demanding adjournment motion

PUDUCHERRY: Chaos erupted in the Puducherry Assembly on March 24 as Opposition members from the DMK and Congress, led by LoP R Siva were evicted when they staged a dharna in the well of the House.

They demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the arrest of PWD Chief Engineers an Executive Engineer, and a contractor by the CBI in a graft case and resignation of PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan.

LoP R Siva was carried out of the Assembly by the watch and ward.

As soon as the House assembled, Siva pressed for a discussion on the issue involving the arrests, but Speaker R Selvam refused to interrupt the Question Hour, assuring that the issue could be taken up after the Hour with responses from the Chief Minister and the PWD Minister.

However, Opposition members insisted on an immediate debate, arguing that the matter was of utmost importance.

As the Adi Dravida Welfare Minister Sai Saravana Kumar was replying to the first question raised by P Angalan (independent), DMK and Congress legislators ignoring the Speaker’s decision moved near the Speaker’s podium, demanding the PWD Minister’s resignation.