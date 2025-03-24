Palaniswami slams DMK’s allies, says JAC meet on delimitation is a drama to hide issues in TN

COIMBATORE: The first Joint Action Committee meeting against delimitation convened by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday was merely to divert the attention of the public from the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and rampant corruption in the administration, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Addressing reporters at Omalur in Salem district on Sunday, Palaniswami said, “Stalin is staging a drama to conceal the sufferings of people who have been hit hard by the hike in power tariff, property tax, water charges and rising prices of essential items.

The delimitation issue should be taken up in Parliament. Congress MPs did not take part in the protests conducted by the DMK at the entrance of the Parliament. The meeting held in Chennai is merely to conceal the issues prevailing in the state.”

Criticising leaders of the parties in alliance with the DMK, Palaniswami said, “There are a lot of problems like deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Leaders who are part of the DMK-led alliance are not talking about them. Even Communist party leaders are not worried about such issues.”

Corruption is rampant not just in the excise department, but all departments, Palaniswami alleged.

“ED officials have found a Rs 1,000-crore scam in Tasmac, which was published by newspapers. We had spoken about it earlier, and it has now come to light,” Palaniswami said.

Reacting to a query on BJP leaders’ alleged attempt to reunite VK Sasikala and expelled leader O Panneerselvam with AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is functioning effectively. There is no plan to induct them, not now and not in the future.”