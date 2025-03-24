Private engineering college suspends 13 students for assaulting senior

COIMBATORE: As many as 13 students from various departments at a private engineering college on Coimbatore city’s outskirts, in Thirumalayampalayam, were suspended on Saturday for allegedly brutally assaulting a senior student, accusing him of stealing money and personal items from their hostel rooms.

A one-minute, 42-second video of the incident has been circulating on social media, in which the victim, partially unclothed, was forced to kneel on the floor by a group of students inside a hostel room.

They threatened and forced him to repeat “I will not do this again”. The victim, who had injuries on his left arm, begs them to leave him alone. One of the students lifts up the injured arm, and the victim falls to the floor in pain. Despite this, they continued assaulting him and forced him to kneel on the floor again.

According to sources, the issue stemmed after the first-year undergraduate students residing in the hostel beat up the first-year postgraduate senior on Thursday, accusing him of stealing their belongings.

A few other seniors questioned the juniors in support of the victim. Enraged, the group took him to a hostel room on Friday night and harassed him.

Following this, the college administration suspended 13 students from various departments such as civil, aero, etc, said sources. The victim and the suspects have returned to their native places, sources added.

Meanwhile, the college administration said they would inquire about the matter on Monday and that the students involved have been told to appear at the college for inquiry. Meanwhile, police are waiting for a formal complaint from the victim before taking further action.