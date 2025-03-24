Reopen children's park near Dharmapuri Junction, residents urge railways

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents urged the railway junction officials to open children’s park set up by the South Western Railway for public use.

The South Western railway had opened a children’s park near the Dharmapuri Railway junction nearly five years ago. For the past few months the park had remained closed due to poor maintenance.

S Ramkrishnan, a resident from Thangaraj street near the railway station said, “A children park is very important in Dharmapuri. Parents waiting for trains could let their children play and relax. But the park has remained closed for over six months, children are seen playing on the train platforms. A slight carelessness can lead to mishap, so immediate efforts must be taken to open the park.”

Another resident K Mathialagan said, “The South Western railway has been extremely negligent in the matter concerning Dharmapuri railway junction. The children park was opened in 2019, but often it remains closed. We have about a thousand families coming here to board over 25 express trains on a daily basis. Since the park has not been used, the equipment used are rusted. Efforts must be taken to renovate the park and open it for public use. “

When TNIE spoke to railway officials they said, “The parks would be opened soon. It was closed to prevent anti-social activities disrupting the peace of passengers by the public.”