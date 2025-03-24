Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga Cop's murder: Police open fire at auto driver when he attempted to flee, nab him

The 25-year-old Karthick was taken to the spot to reconstruct the events when he allegedly attacked a sub inspector of police and tried to escape.
The auto driver M Karthick alias Moovendran.(Photo | Express)
MADURAI: The Perungudi police on Monday opened fire at an auto driver injuring him on the leg after he allegedly attempted to escape by attacking police at a crime scene, where he murdered a police constable on March 18.

The injured auto driver, M Karthick alias Moovendran (25) of Avaniyapuram, was undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Police said the police constable, Malaiarasan (36) attached with the Kalaiyarkoil police station in Sivaganga district was found murdered in Perungudi police station limit in the district last Tuesday. The incident came to light after his body was recovered in a half burnt state.

The police said Malaiarasan and Karthick were friends. Karthick used to get money from Malaiarasan. Learning the police constable was wealthy, Karthick with help of another had murdered Malaiarasan before transferring Rs.80,000 to their account. The police nabbed Karthick on suspicious ground, who later confessed the crime.

When he was taken to the crime scene, he attempted to escape by attacking police sub inspector Marikannan. Hence the police shot at his right leg before nabbing him again. Both injured police sub inspector and Karthick were admitted in Government Rajaji Hospital.

