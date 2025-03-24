TN SC/ST Commission chief highlights rising caste conflicts in southern districts

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Dr Justice S Tamilvanan has stated that caste-related conflicts are more prevalent in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu compared to the northern regions. His remarks come two days after Assembly Speaker M Appavu claimed that there are no caste-related issues in the state.
Tamilvanan made these observations after visiting a Class 11 Scheduled Caste student who was brutally attacked near Srivaikundam. Speaking to the media at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where the boy is undergoing treatment, he expressed deep concern over the incident.
"A murderous attack like this cannot be accepted in a civilised society for any reason. We almost cried while seeing the victim," he said.
Providing details of the student’s condition, Tamilvanan said, "The boy's health is improving due to the efforts of doctors and the district collector. However, two fingers on his left hand were severed, and he has suffered a head fracture. His ribs, brain, and lungs were also damaged."
He added that the Commission would recommend free education and a government job for the victim, who has been left permanently disabled. The state government has provided Rs 1.5 lakh to the student's family as the first phase of compensation.
Following his visit, Tamilvanan stressed the need for preventive measures to curb such caste-based violence. "Apart from the government, the Commission and the media also have a role to play," he said. "We have visited various districts, including Vellore, Salem, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai, to educate people on caste issues. Nowadays, people even portray freedom fighters as leaders of their own castes and exhibit caste pride."
Commenting on the legal challenges in tackling caste crimes, Tamilvanan remarked, "If harsher punishments for caste crimes are enforced, legal procedures also become more complex. Not all people think alike. Even some judges, journalists, and school teachers may hold casteist views. Recently, in Chennai, we saw an incident where a woman school teacher beat an SC student and asked him to take up his father's job instead of studying."
When asked about the DMK government's delay in implementing the recommendations of the Justice Chandru Committee to prevent caste conflicts in schools, Tamilvanan hinted at political considerations. "Full-fledged implementation may not be possible. The parties need votes from all sections of people," he said.
Earlier in the day, Tamilvanan distributed job appointment orders to the heirs of caste-atrocity victims and provided Rs 2,17,500 to two such victims. The district administration also announced that Rs 10 lakh had been awarded to the villages of Vannikonenthal and Muthumothanmozhi for not practising untouchability. District Collector R Sukumar and Commission Vice-Chairperson Imayam V Annamalai were present at the event.