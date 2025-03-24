TN SC/ST Commission chief highlights rising caste conflicts in southern districts

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Dr Justice S Tamilvanan has stated that caste-related conflicts are more prevalent in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu compared to the northern regions. His remarks come two days after Assembly Speaker M Appavu claimed that there are no caste-related issues in the state.

Tamilvanan made these observations after visiting a Class 11 Scheduled Caste student who was brutally attacked near Srivaikundam. Speaking to the media at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where the boy is undergoing treatment, he expressed deep concern over the incident.

"A murderous attack like this cannot be accepted in a civilised society for any reason. We almost cried while seeing the victim," he said.

Providing details of the student’s condition, Tamilvanan said, "The boy's health is improving due to the efforts of doctors and the district collector. However, two fingers on his left hand were severed, and he has suffered a head fracture. His ribs, brain, and lungs were also damaged."

He added that the Commission would recommend free education and a government job for the victim, who has been left permanently disabled. The state government has provided Rs 1.5 lakh to the student's family as the first phase of compensation.