Villupuram roads flooded after brief downpour, residents flag poor drainage

VILLUPURAM: A mere 10-minute downpour on Sunday was enough to submerge major roads in Villupuram town, highlighting the inadequate drainage system and the failure of municipal and public works departments in addressing water stagnation issues in the region.

The aftermath that followed the heavy rains, that lashed the town for a short duration in the afternoon, left several key roads including Tiruchy - Chennai trunk road at Collectorate, Government Hospital junctions, Villupuram - Puducherry road at Poonthottam junction and market areas, inundated. Motorists and pedestrians struggled to navigate through waterlogged streets, leading to traffic disruptions and public inconvenience.

Residents expressed frustration over the poor condition of stormwater drains, which failed to channel the rainwater effectively. The new bus stand, road opposite fire station, municipal high school at Hospital road, Amma Kulam, road opposite the district court and parts of collectorate complex are a few pockets where rainwater inundation during monsoon was persistent for several years.

But the same areas getting inundated, that barely recorded 2 mm in the official rainfall report, had raised concern from the residents. “Every time when it rains, the roads get flooded within minutes. The authorities should have taken preventive measures, but they seem indifferent,” said R Kumar, a local shopkeeper at Poonthottam. Officials from the municipality often cite lack of funds or incomplete underwater drainage works as reasons for inundation during monsoon.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the lack of timely maintenance by the municipal administration and the public works department (PWD) as the same problem persisted during the heavy rain seasons from October to December. Residents pointed out that periodic desilting of drains and identifying flood-prone areas could have prevented such a situation.

Despite repeated complaints from residents, officials are yet to implement effective flood control measures. With the monsoon season approaching, locals fear that the situation could worsen if immediate steps are not taken.

“We urge authorities to conduct an urgent review of the drainage system and take corrective action before the next spell of rains,” said S Pradeep, a resident of Vandimedu. Of all the affected roads, the inundation at new bus stand was cleared in a few hours by municipal workers while other areas remain a nightmare for the people. Senior official sources from the collectorate said that the issue will be inspected and rectified at the earliest.