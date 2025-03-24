WRD, PWD job vacancies unfilled for months owing to court case

TIRUCHY: While the state announced 84 vacancies for Executive Engineers (EEs) in the Public Works Department (PWD) and Water Resources Department (WRD) for 2024-25, they have been unable to fill these positions for over five months due to a court’s order to maintain status quo regarding the AEEs’ promotion.

Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) fear the delay will affect their seniority and benefits.

According to sources, the issue arose from the division between PWD and WRD. During 1997-1999, the TNPSC conducted exams to fill vacancies, selecting 210 Assistant Engineers (AEs). In 2013-14, they were promoted to AEEs. Initially, TNPSC assigned seniority ranks based on the communal roster system. However, in 2021, following a Supreme Court order, TNPSC revised these ranks, granting them (seniority) based on examination marks.

On November 1, 2021, the state issued G.O. No. 158, resulting in the bifurcation of the erstwhile PWD into two distinct entities, PWD and WRD. Before this division, preference letters were collected from all engineers regarding their departmental choices. Accordingly, staff strength was allocated based on percentages, PWD (32%) and WRD (68%). Out of the 210 AEEs, 52 were placed in PWD, and 158 in WRD.

In 2021-2023, 52 AEEs in the PWD were promoted to EEs. Similarly, of the 158 AEEs in the WRD, only 76 were promoted to EEs, while the remaining 82 AEEs were not.