723 special educators demand job regularisation; Madras HC seeks response of Centre, State

CHENNAI: As many as 723 special educators, serving on consolidated pay for more than two decades in government run schools, have en masse filed petitions in the Madras High Court demanding the government to regularise their job as per the mandate of the laws that deal with education to special / disabled children and children with special needs.

They said most of them have been working since 2002 and were qualified to be appointed as special educators in government schools providing inclusive education as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act), but the state government has not created even a single permanent post.

Justice CV Karthikeyan, before whom the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, directed the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government to file reply to the petitions by April 21 and accordingly adjourned the case.

The special educators, who have been working on consolidated pay for 20 to 25 years now, sought the court to issue appropriate directions to ensure free and compulsory education for each and every children with special needs/disability as per the provisions of the RTE Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act) and the provisions of the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) Act and the guidelines issued thereunder.