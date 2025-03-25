CCMC budget to focus on women, health care

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has lined up a list of announcements in its upcoming budget proposals on Friday. These include setting up five parks exclusively for women and children (one in each zone), and a dialysis centre. The proposals were discussed during a pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki and CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.
Highlighting the emphasis on women’s empowerment, Mayor Ranganayaki told TNIE about the establishment of Pink Parks. Each zone will have one park, painted in shades of pink, ensuring a safe and comfortable recreational space. The entire park would be women-themed with elements installed in accordance.
“Additionally, the budget is likely to include plans for enhancing the city’s sanitation infrastructure. The proposal to introduce new underground drainage connections was discussed. In the education sector, the corporation middle schools may be upgraded to high schools, providing students with enhanced learning opportunities within their localities,” she added.
Mayor Ranganayaki also mentioned plans to refurbish unused Corporation buildings, transforming them into functional spaces for administrative purposes. Furthermore, to improve road connectivity, new link roads woule be proposed.
“On the healthcare front, the Corporation will collaborate with Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to organize monthly cancer screening camps. These camps will aim to detect cancer at an early stage, providing timely diagnosis and treatment. Patients visiting the UPHCs and UHWCs with symptoms will be identified and referred to the special camp.
Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran revealed the plans for the establishment of new Anganwadi centres across the city and a dedicated call centre to cater to the needs of young children and mothers.“Also, a state-of-the-art dialysis centre will be set up at the Seethalakshmi Urban Primary Health Centre to offer specialized treatment for patients suffering from kidney failure.
Dedicated indoor sports facilities will be constructed on the terraces of Corporation schools to encourage physical activity among students. To ensure a cleaner cityscape, the Corporation will intensify its efforts to remove unauthorized advertisement hoardings from public spaces.”