CCMC budget to focus on women, health care

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has lined up a list of announcements in its upcoming budget proposals on Friday. These include setting up five parks exclusively for women and children (one in each zone), and a dialysis centre. The proposals were discussed during a pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki and CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.

Highlighting the emphasis on women’s empowerment, Mayor Ranganayaki told TNIE about the establishment of Pink Parks. Each zone will have one park, painted in shades of pink, ensuring a safe and comfortable recreational space. The entire park would be women-themed with elements installed in accordance.

“Additionally, the budget is likely to include plans for enhancing the city’s sanitation infrastructure. The proposal to introduce new underground drainage connections was discussed. In the education sector, the corporation middle schools may be upgraded to high schools, providing students with enhanced learning opportunities within their localities,” she added.