Centre yet to give Rs 560 crore for Cauvery scheme: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday informed the Assembly that while the union government had approved the Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery Scheme (NVCS), it is yet to release its share of funds.

“This delay in receiving the centre’s contribution is affecting the progress of the project,” he said.

The minister was responding to Tiruvarur MLA R Kamaraj, who raised concerns about the delay in the project that was planned by the AIADMK government.

The minister said that the preliminary project report, costing Rs 11,250 crore, was sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti for approval on October 21, 2019. The centre shared its observations on the report nearly a year later, on October 10, 2020.

Explaining the restoration project, Duraimurugan said, “The NVCS is planned in two phases, while WAPCOS Limited has been given the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR). Based on the advice of the National River Conservation Directorate, the DPR for Phase 1 was sent to the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute in Hyderabad for technical clearance. The institute has approved the first phase at a cost of Rs 934.301 crore.”