Centre yet to give Rs 560 crore for Cauvery scheme: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday informed the Assembly that while the union government had approved the Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery Scheme (NVCS), it is yet to release its share of funds.
“This delay in receiving the centre’s contribution is affecting the progress of the project,” he said.
The minister was responding to Tiruvarur MLA R Kamaraj, who raised concerns about the delay in the project that was planned by the AIADMK government.
The minister said that the preliminary project report, costing Rs 11,250 crore, was sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti for approval on October 21, 2019. The centre shared its observations on the report nearly a year later, on October 10, 2020.
Explaining the restoration project, Duraimurugan said, “The NVCS is planned in two phases, while WAPCOS Limited has been given the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR). Based on the advice of the National River Conservation Directorate, the DPR for Phase 1 was sent to the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute in Hyderabad for technical clearance. The institute has approved the first phase at a cost of Rs 934.301 crore.”
He said the funding pattern for the project is in a 60:40 ratio wherein the union government’s share is Rs 560.581 crore, while the state government will contribute Rs 373.720 crore. In addition, the centre has asked the state to bear an extra Rs 377.979 crore for operation, maintenance, labour welfare, and rehabilitation and resettlement works, Duraimurugan added.
What’s the project about?
The project has been planned to conserve and revive water resources in the Cauvery basin, taking inspiration from the union government’s Namami Gange programme, which focuses on cleaning and rejuvenating the Ganges. In a similar manner, the Cauvery project aims to reduce pollution, protect the river’s ecosystem, and improve water quality.
As part of the plan, sewage and industrial waste flowing into the river and its tributaries will be identified and controlled by setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs). The project also focuses on the ecological restoration of the river and its surrounding areas.