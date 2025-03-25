Class 12 student going for board exams forced to run behind bus after it fails to stop in TN, driver suspended

TIRUPATTUR: A Class 12 girl, who was waiting for a bus to reach her examination centre, was forced to run behind a government bus after it failed to stop at the designated bus stop in Tamil Nadu’s Kothakottai, despite visible signals from her and another woman.

The incident, which happened around 8 am on Tuesday, was captured on video by a person riding a bike behind the bus. The video shows the girl running after the bus for a short distance, risking her safety before it finally stopped and allowed her to get on board.

After the video of the incident went viral, the transport department suspended the bus driver, S Muniraj, who is a permanent employee, and terminated the services of the conductor, Ashok Kumar, who is a contract employee engaged on a temporary basis.

According to sources, the girl studies at Nimmiyambattu Government Higher Secondary School, which is also her examination centre, approximately 3 kilometres from the Kothakottai stop.

Speaking to TNIE, a transport department official confirmed that driver Muniraj was suspended within 30 minutes of the incident.

“As per regulations, the driver must stop at every designated bus stop, even if no passengers are visibly waiting. There could be individuals approaching from a distance, and the conductor must signal the driver to halt. In this case, both failed in their duty,” the official said.

The official said that action was taken even before the bus - travelling from Vaniyambadi via Alangayam to Tirupattur - reached its final destination.

“We have also ensured that the girl was able to attend her exam,” he added.