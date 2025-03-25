Cop murder suspect shot while attempting to escape police custody in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A Perungudi police SI on Monday shot a suspect in the leg, purportedly in self-defence, after he (suspect) allegedly tried to escape by attacking him (SI) with a sharp weapon at the scene of crime where he was taken to as part of the probe into the murder of a Sivaganga constable here.

According to the police, the incident took place when autorickshaw driver M Moovendran (25) of Vallanendhalpuram from Avaniyapuram was taken to the crime spot located between Kilamkulam kanmai and Pudukulam kanmai. The suspect attacked Marikannan on his left hand with a sharp weapon that he had concealed, and also tried to escape. However, the SI, in an act of self-defence, shot the suspect in his leg and nabbed him.

Both Marikannan and Moovendran are undergoing treatment at the government Rajaji hospital.

The police were probing the murder case of constable P Malaiarasan (36) of Alagapuri in Virudhunagar.

The constable’s half-charred body beyond recognition was found on March 18. A case was registered under Section 194 (3) of the BNSS. It was later confirmed that Malaiarasan was attached to Kalaiyarkoil police station in Sivaganga district.

During inquiry, police found that Moovendran was behind the constable’s murder.

According to the police, Malaiarasan took the autorickshaw of Moovendran and they had drinks together. When Moovendran found Malaiarsan was having money in his account, he poured kerosene on Malaiarasan and burnt him when the constable blacked out.

Later, he roped in a YouTuber, T Siva (25) of Villapuram, to help him. Moovendran used Malaiarasan’s phone and transferred the money to two other persons who withdrew the cash and handed it over to him, the police said, adding that Siva was also arrested in the case.