Headmaster suspended for drinking liquor in classroom in Tamil Nadu

PUDUKKOTTAI: A school headmaster has been suspended following repeated allegations of alcohol consumption inside the classroom, negligence, and absenteeism. The education department officials confirmed to TNIE on Monday that the suspension order was issued to M Antony, the headmaster of Vairavanpatti panchayat union primary school in R Palakurichi, Ponnamaravathi union, on Saturday.

According to sources, Antony (55), the only teacher in the school, regularly arrived intoxicated and frequently took long leaves without informing anyone. Parents claimed they had been raising complaints against him for the past three years, but no action was taken until now.

The issue came to a head on Friday when residents filed a complaint with education officials who came for a visit. Responding to the outcry, District Chief Education Officer K Shanmugam ordered an investigation led by Ponnamaravathi Block Education Officer Ramathilagam.

The inquiry confirmed the allegations, leading District Primary Education Officer Senthil to suspend Antony. Another teacher has been deputed to the school.

“Despite repeated complaints, officials failed to act. Five years ago, this school had over 30 students, but due to Antony’s behaviour and inaction from authorities, only seven remain today,” said V Indra, a member of the school management committee. “Suspending the teacher alone is not enough. Those who ignored this issue for years must also face action,” said K Rajalakshmi, a committee member.