IIT to speed up EV shift with e-mobility initiatives in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Monday launched ‘Zero e-mission’, a comprehensive set of e-mobility initiatives across different domains ranging from education, skilling and research to policy, outreach and safety.

Spearheaded by department of engineering design, IIT Madras, the initiatives envisage strong industry collaborations to speed up the EV transition in India.

The initiatives launched on Monday include an EV battery engineering lab, a battery charging infrastructure and a certificate programme on e-Mobility and a web-enabled MTech in e-mobility.

The certificate programme on e-mobility offers a 100-hour online course designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge in EVs, and the MTech in e-mobility will offer degree programme designed for working professionals looking to specialise in EV technology.

These initiatives were launched at the campus on Monday in the presence of Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.

At the event, a technical report on ‘Safe Electrification of Battery Electric Trucks for Inflammable and Hazardous Goods Transportation’ was also released. As India’s trucking industry expands, electrification of medium and heavy-duty trucks is a critical step in achieving net-zero emissions.