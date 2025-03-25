ITI student assaulted at TN's Pettai railway station

TIRUNELVALI: A group of ITI students allegedly assaulted a fellow student at the Pettai railway station in Tirunelveli here on Monday, inflicting injuries on his head and limbs. The injured student has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The victim and suspects are students of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pettai, which has over 400 students enrolled in various trades. A few days ago, an argument allegedly broke out between the students from Pallamadai and Paruthikulam, sources said.

The verbal altercation, which occurred at the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand, did not escalate further due to public presence. However, on Monday, a gang of about 10 students allegedly cornered one of the students near Pettai railway station and assaulted him. Hearing the student's cries for help, railway staff intervened and dispersed the attackers, sources added.

The injured student was later taken to the hospital, and his condition is stable. The Tirunelveli Junction railway police have begun an investigation. Meanwhile, such repeated instances of student violence in the district have raised concerns among the public.