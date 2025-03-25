Locals fret as tests conducted for hydroelectric project near TN's Kundha

COIMBATORE: Alleging that blasting and quarrying have been happening at the proposed Sillahalla Pumped Storage Hydro-Electric project -1 site near Kundha for the last two months, members of Sillahalla Environmental and Social Association (SESA) urged the district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru to hold an inquiry.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TANGECL) said they are yet to commence the project and have only conducted in-situ tests for checking the stability of the dam site (classification of rock density) and soil, etc., and sent a proposal to the Geographical Survey of India for approval.

“This is the final test, and we have completed almost all other tests too. We have to get a few more permissions from Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change along with the Central Electricity Authority of india and Central Water Commission Board,” said the official.