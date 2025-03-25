Locals fret as tests conducted for hydroelectric project near TN's Kundha

COIMBATORE: Alleging that blasting and quarrying have been happening at the proposed Sillahalla Pumped Storage Hydro-Electric project -1 site near Kundha for the last two months, members of Sillahalla Environmental and Social Association (SESA) urged the district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru to hold an inquiry.
Sources in Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TANGECL) said they are yet to commence the project and have only conducted in-situ tests for checking the stability of the dam site (classification of rock density) and soil, etc., and sent a proposal to the Geographical Survey of India for approval.
“This is the final test, and we have completed almost all other tests too. We have to get a few more permissions from Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change along with the Central Electricity Authority of india and Central Water Commission Board,” said the official.
According to sources, in 2000, TANGECL decided to generate 2000 MW in phases by constructing a dams on Kundha river and Sillahalla river at a cost of Rs 5,843 crore (1000 megawatt initially and then the remaining 1000 megawatts will be implemented) in 2017.
According to the petitioners, TANGECL will acquire 315 hectares of private and government-owned forest lands. Moreover, 10 km long tunnel will be laid along with a dam for 90 meters, and a road for 20 km will be laid.The petitioners said this would cause extensive damage to environment .
On Monday, a section of residents including farmers, said they have been experiencing vibrations frequently in the last two months allegedly caused due to blasting activities in and around the proposed Sillahalla Pumped storage Hydro-Electric project -1 site. The reverberations are significant in Bellathicombai hamlet and Annamalai Murugan temple near Manjoor.
“The tribal people informed us about the blast recently. We too heard the blasts in the early hours before dawn and felt the vibrations. Though there is a ban on such activities in Nilgiris district since 2008, blasting and quarrying are happening,” said M Sivalingam, president of SESA.When contacted Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that she would immediately check.