Madras HC orders rigorous imprisonment for five including two RFP personnel in job fraud case

MADURAI: Unemployment is a menace to the society, and the unemployed youth, in a disadvantageous position, are easy prey to government employees who exploit their innocence and cheat them, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently.

Justice KK Ramakrishnan was hearing an appeal filed by the CBI against the acquittal order of the trial court in a job fraud case against five persons, including two railway protection force staff.

In such job fraud cases, the trial court should have considered the evidence in a proper manner. However, it ordered an unmerited acquittal, leading the high court to set aside their acquittal order.

The prosecution said the accused cheated unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging employment in the RPF, preparing forged applications for the post of police sub-inspector and constable. Upon learning of the job fraud, the CBI had booked the case in 2009.

Of the six initial accused, R Bhaskaran held a supernumerary post with the RPF, while JMC Joyson was an inspector with the RPF. The other accused were Senthilkumar, his brother G Ayyanar, who died during the pendency of the case, their relative Kalidass, and R Thangam, a photocopy shop owner.

After hearing both sides, the II Additional District Court for CBI Cases had acquitted all accused in 2017. Justice Ramakrishnan ordered the five accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years and slapped fines between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.