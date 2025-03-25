Madras High Court judges recuse from hearing petitions filed by TASMAC against ED raids

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has recused from hearing the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government, and its business entity Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). TASMAC is on the retail sale of liquor, against the action initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over alleged corruption.

The bench consisting of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar, having the portfolio for hearing PMLA cases, on Tuesday said they could not hear the cases for certain reasons.

“We are not taking up the petitions. We have some reasons (to recuse),” the bench said, adding that the matters would be posted before the alternative bench.

With this bench recusing, the petitions may be listed before another bench consisting of justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar.

On June 20 when the petitions were heard, justices Ramesh and Senthilkumar had passed certain comments and raised questions on the rationale behind the ED detaining long hours the officers and employees of TASMAC during the searches which lasted for about three days, from March 6 to 8, 2025.