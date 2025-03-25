Man, son inform police about theft bid, stabbed in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: The city police arrested a gang of five people who stabbed and injured father and son on Sunday . The suspects were identified as Balaji, (22), Akash, (27), Aadhi, (20), Stephen Raj, (20), and Lalith Kumar, (20), of Anna Nagar in Veerapandi in Tiruppur.

Police said M Aravindan, (25) and his father Murugesan (53) live at Anna Nagar in Veerapandi. On Sunday, around 1 am, Balaji, Akash, and their three friends tried to break the lock of a rice store in the area. Seeing this, Aravindan and Murugesan shouted at them.

This caused Balaji and his friends to argue with Aravindan and Murugesan. Later Aravindan informed Veerapandi police. It is also alleged that he told the police that the youths were involved in such activities because of the sale of ganja in the area. The five people attacked Aravindan and Murugesan on Sunday evening. Akash stabbed both of them with a knife.

The two were admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. Veerapandi police arrested the five on Sunday night.