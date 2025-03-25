March Tree Festival begins, seasonal changes observed

COIMBATORE: The 10-day ‘March Tree Festival’ began on March 21 across the country. Under the programme, the school and college students, along with the nature enthusiasts, will observe trees and upload details in SeasonWatch website.

Seasonwatch is an India-wide program that studies changing seasons by monitoring the annual cycles of flowering, fruiting and leaf-flush of over 130 common trees. The organizers will distribute books and certificates to winners who observe more than 100 trees.

“52 B.Ed. students and teachers have actively documented seasonal changes in trees such as in leaf emergence, flowering, and fruiting within and around the campus. By integrating such initiatives into teacher education, we have involved both the students and teachers in ecological engagement in academic institutions, ensuring that future educators are well-equipped to promote environmental consciousness,” said Dr. S. Ramprabhu Principal of Sathymangalam based Kaamadhenu College of Education which is the first College of Education to initiate the SeasonWatch Programme in the state.

According to sources, since Sunday a total of 2,657 individuals took part in the festival, and 8,35,361 observations have been made so far.

K Selvaganesh, a government school teacher who is participating in the tree festival told TNIE that our grandparents knew the names and uses of all common trees, while our parents knew only a few. But our generation is falling behind. If this continues, what will we pass on to the future?