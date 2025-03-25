Minister Duraimurugan says AIADMK delayed work to link rivers, Edappadi denies charge

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday criticised the previous AIADMK government for not taking steps to implement the Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiyar river interlinking scheme.

He said, “The AIADMK regime did not show any interest in moving forward with the project. It was the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin which took up the work and completed it.”

He said the 75.175-km flood carrier canal with a capacity of 3,200 cusecs links rivers in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. The scheme was first launched by former chief minister K Karunanidhi on February 21, 2009, and 40% of the work was completed by 2011. However, the AIADMK government managed to complete only 19% of the work in the following 10 years, Duraimurugan alleged.

In response to the criticism, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK government tried to acquire land in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, but it was not successful. This is why we were unable to execute the project. There was no lack of intent on our part.”

Highlighting the DMK government’s efforts, Duraimurugan said, “A revised administrative sanction of Rs 1,060.76 crore was issued on March 2, 2024. During the north-east monsoon in 2023 and 2024, a trial run was successfully conducted, and surplus floodwater from the Thamirabarani was diverted to dry areas through the flood carrier canal.”