No mineral loot in state, claims TN Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources and Natural Minerals Duraimurugan defended the state’s mining policies in response to concerns raised by MLAs over alleged mineral depletion and illegal transportation to neighbouring states. He dismissed the claims that the state’s mineral resources were looted.

Refuting allegations of declining mineral reserves, Duraimurugan said 104 mines and 1,494 quarries are currently operational in Tamil Nadu. The revenue from mining operations stood at Rs 983 crore in 2020-21, Rs 1,212 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,679 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,835 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 1,704 crore till February in the current financial year. He said the DMK government had generated Rs 6,430 crore in mining revenue over the last four years.

He also said minerals cannot be moved arbitrarily and transporters have to pay royalty fee, contribute 50% of royalty as green tax and undergo verification at various checkpoints.