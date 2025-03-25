No Tamil teachers in central schools in TN, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK’s parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Monday criticised the union government for not appointing permanent Tamil teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) across Tamil Nadu while allocating a significant number of teachers for Hindi and Sanskrit.

Quoting a response from Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary to her question over the status of Tamil teachers in central schools in Tamil Nadu, she said in a post on X, “The union government has officially stated that the number of permanent Tamil teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tamil Nadu is zero. However, there are 86 teachers for Hindi and 65 for Sanskrit.”

Questioning the BJP’s approach to language policy, Kanimozhi asked, “Does the Indian Constitution define Hindi or Sanskrit as the national language? Or is this the version of nationalism that the BJP seeks to impose?”