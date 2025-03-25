Police quarters in TN's Srirangam turn into vehicle junkyard

TIRUCHY: Following a TNIE report on March 9 on the pile-up of vehicles around police stations in Tiruchy city, the Srirangam police shifted more than 200 of them to vacant places in and around their residential quarters.

This action has made the issue complicated as about 200 such case-related and abandoned vehicles were already dumped around the police quarters housing 40 families.

Families here say the large number of damaged and rusting vehicles hamper their smooth movement and pose safety risks. It was over a year ago the Srirangam police brought more than 200 vehicles caught up in litigation or abandoned by owners.

Though it was intended to address space issues at the station, it has created a myriad of issues for the residents of police quarters. Two weeks ago, the police dumped over 200 vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, and even a JCB, around the quarters.

The area has become so cramped with the pile-up of 400-odd vehicles that the residents have to make way through them. Children, especially, are at risk as they are now forced to play in narrow spaces or near parked vehicles. Also, motorists and neighbours are struggling to cross the road here due to the heavy vehicles among the parked ones.