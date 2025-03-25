Principal, staff arrested in TNTEU test paper leak case

CHENNAI: Investigating the leak of examination papers of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) in September last year, the CB-CID has alleged the involvement of a male principal and a female office assistant working in two different colleges in Thoothukudi, affiliated to the university.

Both were arrested by the agency’s organised crime unit earlier this month, sources said. The principal was designated by TNTEU as an invigilator for the examinations to the college where the office assistant was working.

Question papers of at least five subjects for the university examinations that were under way at that time were downloaded by the two and circulated between them besides sending it to at least one more person. Interestingly, the office assistant was also pursuing B.Ed in the institution where she worked.

The case was registered on September 9, 2024 by CB-CID based on a complaint filed by Dr P Ganesan, the University’s Controller of Examinations. The University had said that question papers were sent for the university exams from August 27 to September 6 to 195 colleges acting as exam centres, but papers were leaked and circulated before the official examination date.