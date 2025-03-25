Teachers Recruitment Board plans to fill 7,535 teacher posts in TN in 2025

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board(TRB) has released its annual recruitment planner for 2025, announcing 7, 535 vacancies across various positions. Aspirants can visit the TRB website (www.trb.tn.gov.in) for updates.

As per the schedule, the board will conduct exams for recruiting 1, 915 postgraduate assistants in November, 1,205 graduate teachers/Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) in December, 51 Block Educational Officers for the school education department in March 2026, with notifications for these posts expected in August, September and November respectively. This apart, examinations to select 180 candidates for Chief Ministers Research Fellowship (CMRF) will be notified in June with exams in September.

The tentative schedule includes the State Eligibility Test (SET) already notified by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University for those aspiring to become assistant professors for which exam will be conducted in March. There are also 4,000 vacancies for assistant professors in arts and science colleges, with exams expected to be conducted in July.

The planner also includes 232 vacancies for associate professors, assistant librarians and assistant directors in Anna University for which examinations will be in April. The exam for recruitment for 132 positions of associate professors (law), assistant professors (law) and assistant professors (pre-law) is in May.