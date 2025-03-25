‘TN firm on opposing Mekedatu dam’ : Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday informed the state Assembly that the proposed Mekedatu dam project cannot move forward without key approvals from various central authorities and the consent of the states concerned.

He said the project requires clearances from the Central Water Commission, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Tiger Reserve Authority, Tribal Welfare Authority, and also from the states involved.

“As all these approvals are mandatory, the Tamil Nadu government will continue to strongly oppose any move to get clearance for the project,” the minister said.

He further stated that the Tamil Nadu government had filed an additional petition in the Supreme Court on August 21, 2021, seeking the Central Water Commission to reject Karnataka’s report on the Mekedatu dam. Chief Minister MK Stalin had also written to the prime minister a couple of times, requesting him not to grant any approval for the construction of the dam. “The CM even met the PM personally on this matter,” he added.

The minister reminded the House that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution against the Mekedatu project on March 21, 2022. In the 28th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Board, the project report was returned as the Tamil Nadu representative strongly objected to it.