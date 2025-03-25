Two lorry drivers kill fuel station worker, held in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old man working as a fuel pump operator at Karumathampatti was beaten to death using by two truck drivers on Sunday night. Police arrested both drivers. The deceased was identified as Kalimuthu (46), a native of Thoothukudi district, who worked in the fuel station on Annur Road in Karumathampatti. He resided nearby with his family.

On Sunday night, drivers Saravanakumar and Marimuthu, tried to take a turn in front of the petrol pump, potentially causing an accident. Kalimuthu intervened and warned them, leading to a heated argument. Following the altercation, the drivers left the spot. Around midnight, they returned in an inebriated state. Finding Kalimuthu asleep, they attacked him with an iron rod, resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Karumathampatti police registered a case. Using CCTV footage, police traced the truck and arrested the drivers who were hiding in a forest nearby. Police said the two tried to escape but fell down and suffered fractures in their arms. After treatment, police remanded them in judicial custody.