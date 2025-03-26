Attenders, staff gape at large gap on iron ramp in GRH Madurai

MADURAI: Patients, attenders and staff at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai have spotted a large hole in an iron ramp connecting two blocks on the first floor.

Raviraj, a relative of a patient, told TNIE, "A few days ago, I was walking to the burn injuries ward when I noticed a large hole with sharp edges. The gap is large enough for a mobile phone to pass through. When I spoke with the staff, they said they had taken up the issue with the authorities."

GRH Dean Dr. L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar said, "The iron ramp was constructed to connect the blocks, five years ago. Water flowing from the upper section of one block caused erosion in the ramp. We have received complaints from many attenders and have arranged for repair works. The estimation is ready, and after completing the work, anti-corrosion paint will be applied.