DGP, Thoothukudi collector told to file detailed report in four weeks

THOOTHUKUDI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the assault on a Scheduled Caste student by caste Hindu boys in Thoothukudi. Notices have been issued to the director general of police and Thoothukudi collector, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The commission observed that if the inhuman attack on the Class 11 Scheduled Caste student is proven, it would be dealt as a serious violation of human rights.

The incident occurred on March 10, when a three-member gang waylaid a private bus at Kettiyammalpuram near Srivaikuntam and allegedly attacked the victim brutally, causing multiple knife injuries and fled the spot.

Srivaikuntam police registered a case against three persons, including M Lakshmanan alias Periyavan (19) of Kettiyammalpuram and two minors.

The victim has been hospitalised at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where a team of doctors reattached the severed fingers of the victim in a critical surgery. The office of the TvMCH dean told TNIE that the 17-year-old victim is under observation and responding well to treatment.