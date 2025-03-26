Illegal purse seine fishing rears ugly head again; Nagapattinam fisherfolk demand action against violators

NAGAPATTINAM: The tussle over the practice of purse seine fishing has made a comeback in the coastal delta region, unsettling fishers in Nagapattinam who on Tuesday met the district collector and demanded action against those boats violating regulations. According to sources, several groups from villages such as Poompuhar, Tirumullaivasal and Chandirapadi in Mayiladuthurai district resorting to unregulated purse seine fishing in the Coromandel waters has angered Nagapattinam fishers.

On Tuesday, Akkaraipettai, the chieftain fisherfolk panchayat in Nagapattinam, convened a meeting with other fisherfolk representatives in the coastal delta region near Nagapattinam fishing harbour. Around 25 fisherfolk panchayats in the three taluks of Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Vedaranyam who participated unanimously condemned the purse seine fishing followed by groups from a few villages in Mayiladuthurai. They also resolved to take the “law into their hands” if there was no official action.

It may be noted that in January 2023, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on purse seine fishing nets ('Surukku Madi Valai') albeit with riders like fishing only twice a week at the specified time and within the exclusive economic zone but outside the territorial waters (12 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles. ) Currently, there are no legal users as many fishers consider the Supreme Court guidelines “impractical”.

Thus purse seine fishing is only practiced illegally, sources said. Following the meeting on Tuesday, the fisher representatives submitted a petition with Collector P Akash, demanding action against illegal purse seine fishing. We demand that boats indulging in purse seine fishing be stopped and action be taken against them for fishing in prohibited waters.

The practice depletes fish resources in the sea and will affect the livelihoods of traditional boat fishers and non-users of purse seine nets, said R Soundarapandiyan, a fisher representative from Akkaraipettai. When enquired, a fisheries and fishermen welfare department official told TNIE, "Action will be taken under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act against those using purse seine nets."