‘Indians are fastest growing community in Australia’

CHENNAI: Indians are the fastest growing community in Australia, with a population of over one million, said Katrina Knapp, Vice Consul at the Australian Consulate-General Chennai at the annual university day celebrations held at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai on Tuesday.

“Indians in Australia are also contributing to India by sharing skills and helping build a resilient economy for the future,” she said. Highlighting the growing partnership between India and Australia in various fields, Knapp pointed out that the Centre for Australia-India Relations worked with government, industry, academic institutions and the wider society, with the support of Australian Missions. As part of this collaboration, she mentioned the launch of the Maitri Scholarships under which Australia has announced fellowships, scholarships and research grants worth 20 million Australian dollars.

She said, “The relationship between the two nations was built on shared values like innovation and curiosity.”

In his presidential address, G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said, “Australia’s per capita income is $ 68,000, and this was possible as it spent 5% of its GDP on education. Their gross enrolment ratio in higher education is 100%, similar to that of South Korea. We need to learn a lot from them. Any country that spends more on education and health will witness all-round economic development.”

Viswanathan handed over the best outgoing students awards, and GV Selvam, vice president, handed over the best club, special team and department achiever awards.