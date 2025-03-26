Madurai teacher selected for TN 'Best Chemistry Teacher Award'

MADURAI: N Meenakshi Sundaram, a Chemistry teacher working at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Othakadai, was selected for the state's 'Best Teacher Award'. The award will be presented during the Science Day Festival, 2025, organised by the Department of Higher Education, at Science City on Wednesday.

Meenakshi (58), who started his career as a Chemistry teacher in a private school in 1989, later joined a government school in 2010. Earlier, he had bagged the state-level Dr Radha Krishnan Award for the year 2022-23.

Explaining the selection criteria of the award, Meenakshi told TNIE that three rounds of interviews were conducted. After the first round, 29 teachers were shortlisted, and they were asked to appear for a written exam, followed by a personal interview.

Meenakshi, who has also been working as a NEET coordinator for Chemistry in the district for the past five years, said he never teaches only the subject. "I always make efforts to help my students develop interest in the subjects," he added.

It may be noted that the Department of Higher Education's Science city honours the best teachers from government, government aided and private schools across the state, who have excelled in Science subjects, every year.