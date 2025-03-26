MLA calls Balaji ‘mappilai’, evokes laughter in Assembly

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a lighter moment during the question hour when AIADMK MLA KC Karuppanan addressed Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji as ‘Mappilai’ (son-in-law), and realising his faux pas, Karuppanan immediately apologised to the Speaker M Appavu and the rest of the members. In the meantime, the members burst into laughter.

“Private firms are installing solar panels in large numbers. If the capacity is 100KV, we strictly adhere to that. When the sun is weaker, the electricity generated by the solar panel becomes insufficient for them. So, instead of 100KV, if permission is given for 120KV, the firms will benefit and there will be no loss for Tangedco because of this. This is not something unknown to ‘Mappilai’ (Senthil Balaji),” Karuppanan said.

Realising his mistake, he said, “Sorry, sorry, I used the word due to force of habit.”

The speaker who generally makes lively comments on such occasions, was seen just smiling.