NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Tirunelveli ex-SI’s murder

TIRUNELVELI: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Tuesday, took suo motu cognisance of the murder of Tirunelveli former sub inspector Zakhir Hussain Bijli. It has issued notices to the director general of police of Tamil Nadu and collector of Tirunelveli, demanding a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

“According to a media report on March 19, the family of the deceased has alleged police inaction and gross negligence led to his murder. The victim was an activist fighting legal cases against the encroachment of Waqf land in the area and had been receiving death threats. He had also alleged that the police were not taking proper action as they were hand-in-glove with them (accused persons),” said NHRC in a statement.

The commission observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious violation of the human rights of the victim. Therefore, it has issued notices to authorities concerned, it added. Zakhir was murdered by a gang on March 18 over a land dispute. A few weeks before his murder, he had released a video alleging that he was in danger and the police had not provided him with protection. His murder drew condemnation from leaders of various political parties and the issue was raised in Assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin assured action against the culprits. A total of five accused including a Class 11 student in conflict with law have been arrested. A special team has been searching in Kerala for Noor Nisha, the wife of prime accused Krishnamoorthi (alias Thoufeeq), who was shot at by the police and arrested. The city police have given protection to the Zakhir’s family members.