NLCIL observes International Day of Forests and World Water Day

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) observed the International Day of Forests and World Water Day at its Corporate Office on Thursday. The themes for this year's observances were Forests and Food and Glacier Preservation, respectively.

According to a press statement from NLCIL, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Executive Directors, senior officials, and employees participated in a function.

On the occasion, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli emphasised the importance of forest conservation and sustainable water management. "Since its inception, NLCIL has undertaken the ecological restoration of 3,117 hectares of mined-out land and afforested 2,775 hectares of the restored land," he said.

He stated that under the National Green Credit Programme, NLCIL has registered 356 hectares of degraded forest land for restoration, with 245 hectares in Jharkhand and 111 hectares in Odisha.

He highlighted NLCIL's water management efforts, "We are actively involved in sustainable water management through mine water utilisation and community water supply. Around Neyveli, 430 lakh cubic meters of water is supplied yearly to irrigate 25,000 acres in 40 villages."

He went on to say that mine water is provided as drinking water to one lakh residents of Neyveli Township. Additionally, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSS) handles its treatment and distribution. At the same time, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies drinking water to six town panchayats and 625 villages in the Cuddalore district, benefiting 7.68 lakh people.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli assured that NLCIL would continue its efforts in water conservation, ecological restoration, and sustainable initiatives.

To mark the occasion, different varieties of herbal water were distributed to raise awareness about medicinal water's health benefits. CMD, Executive Directors, and senior officials planted saplings at the Corporate Office.

The statement added that B Anbuchelvan, Executive Director of Renewable Energy Power Projects (REPP), welcomed the gathering and conducted the event earlier.