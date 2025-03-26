Puducherry CM Rangasamy reiterates demand for statehood, cites administrative hurdles

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy reiterated the necessity of statehood, arguing that the Union Territory will struggle to develop without it.

In response to a question from legislator R B Ashok Babu during the Assembly session, Rangasamy explained that the government encounters several administrative challenges due to Puducherry's status as a Union Territory. He noted that bureaucratic delays hinder investment and industrial growth, making it more challenging to attract investors.

The chief minister announced plans to allocate land to investors in the upcoming industrial park at Karasur-Sederapet starting in July and expressed readiness to organise an investors' meeting to generate business interest. However, he pointed out that officials are responsible for granting approvals, which leads to delays in setting up industries.

Rangasamy compared the situation to that in Tamil Nadu, where Chief Minister M K Stalin has been able to meet with investors and grant clearances for industrial projects, establishing several units in Vanur and Irumbai. In contrast, he stated that Puducherry's administration is hindered by bureaucratic processes, causing slow approval times. "I can make decisions only after the chief secretary clears the file. That is why we demand statehood—not for my benefit, but for the future of all elected governments. Only with statehood can Puducherry truly develop," Rangasamy asserted.

When Ashok Babu mentioned that investors were now willing to invest in Puducherry, Rangasamy responded that the state government should engage those investors and provide land for their ventures.