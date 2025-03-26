Puducherry MLA Nehru evicted, suspended after argument; Suspension revoked by CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Independent legislator Nehru, also known as Kuppusamy, was evicted and suspended from the Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday following an argument with Speaker R Selvam. However, the Chief Minister N Rangasamy, revoked the suspension after an appeal.

During a session in which Chief Minister Rangasamy announced the formation of Legislative Committees, Nehru sought clarification from the speaker regarding who would lead each Assembly Committee. The speaker said that all committee heads from the previous assembly would continue to chair the reconstituted committees. Unsatisfied with this response, Nehru, who previously headed the Assurance Committee but was replaced by AINRC legislator R Baskar Datchanamourtty in October 2024, asked the speaker to explain the criteria for appointing the chairpersons of the House committees.

This inquiry led to another argument between Nehru and the speaker. When Nehru questioned the speaker's authority, he ordered his eviction from the House. While being removed, Nehru made critical remarks, prompting the speaker to extend his suspension for the remainder of the session.

Eventually, the MLA was allowed to return to the session after the chief minister requested the speaker to reconsider the decision.