Ramanathapuram, Perambalur may be made into corporations, says Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru told the Assembly on Tuesday that Ramanathapuram and Perambalur municipalities might be upgraded to corporations. He said a decision in this regard will be taken after holding discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Three selection-grade municipalities, including Tiruchengode, Udumalaipettai and Palani, are to be upgraded to special-grade municipalities based on their annual income. Similarly, Nandivaram-Guduvancheri, Palladam and Rameswaram municipalities, which are currently categorised as first grade, will be upgraded to selection-grade. Five second-grade municipalities, including Mangadu and Kundrathur, are to be moved up to first-grade.

Considering factors such as rapid urbanisation, presence of historical and religious sites and public amenities, the state government has created 10 new corporations and 31 municipalities in the last four years, the minister said.

The government has also been working on merging rural and urban local bodies with nearby corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats to improve governance.