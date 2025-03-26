S Gunasekaran re-elected as President of Puducherry Chamber of Commerce

PUDUCHERRY: S Gunasekaran has been re-elected as the President of the Puducherry Chamber of Commerce following the Executive Committee elections held on Sunday.

The election saw two panels in contention—one led by the incumbent president Gunasekaran and the other by MLA T Sivashankar. After the voting process, 14 members from Gunasekaran’s team emerged victorious, while only one candidate from Sivashankar’s panel secured a position.

The newly elected office-bearers for the next three-year term include L P Ravi as Vice-President, V M S Ravi as General Secretary, P Namachivayam as Joint General Secretary, and S Thandapani (A) Raja as Treasurer. The elected executive committee members are S Jayaganesh, K Kugan, P Anandan, A Sathasivam, P Devakumar, K Mohammed Siraj, K Kumar, P Gnanasambandham, S Rajavel, and M Sivashankar MLA.

The election was conducted at Vel Sokkanathan, where members exercised their franchise to shape the leadership of the 175-year-old institution, which has played a pivotal role in fostering industrial and commercial growth in the region.

With the fresh mandate, Gunasekaran will continue to steer the Chamber’s activities until 2028.