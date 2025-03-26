Srivaikuntam public waylay bus skipping bus stand despite collector's directive, demand action

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Srivaikuntam waylaid a government bus that allegedly skipped the Srivaikuntam bus stand, violating the district collector's order to mandatorily stop and alight passengers at the depot, and handed it over to the police. During police inquiry, the conductor of the Tiruchendur-Srivaikuntam bus was found to be in an inebriated state.

Following the collector's mandate directing the TNSTC to operate buses via Srivaikuntam bus stand, while plying between Tirunlveli and Tiruchendur, the Srivaikuntam public have been keenly watching the movement of both government and private buses reaching Srivaikuntam bus stand via Thamirabarani bridges in Pudukudi. Often, the buses do not enter the depot during night hours, sources said.

Late on Monday, the public caught a TNSTC bus skipping the depot, and handed it over to the police. As the conductor was providing contradictory information, the police checked if he had consumed alcohol using a breathalyser, and confirmed the same. An inquiry has been initiated against the conductor, identified as Krishnakumar of Arumuganeri, who belongs to the Tiruchendur depot, added sources.

Even after District Collector K Elambahavath's directive, the public asserted, conductors of government buses do not provide tickets for Srivaikuntam stop, instead give tickets to Alwarthirunagari or Pudhukudi.

Meanwhile, traders opined that the TNSTC should paste stickers on the buses to ensure its passage and halting at the Srivaikuntam bus stand, and mention 'Srivaikuntam' in the digital boards as well.