Subway construction under way to link Periyar Bus Stand and Madurai railway junction: Railways

MADURAI: In a bid to enhance passenger movement within and around the Madurai railway station, and provide a direct link between the Periyar Bus Stand and the station, a subway is being constructed as part of the ongoing redevelopment project at Madurai railway junction, said an official from the Madurai railway division on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the station redevelopment project, which was given to a private limited company with a 36-month completion timeline on September 22, 2022, is yet to attain completion. Though only 30% of work has been completed as of now, officials stated that there has been no delay, and the works are in progress in gradual speed.
According to official sources, Madurai railway junction is one of the busiest stations under the Southern Railway. The redevelopment project, which aims to give a facelift to the station, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 347.47 crore. The station handles 96 trains and serves around 51,000 passengers on a daily basis. With travellers from all over India and abroad, the station is set to become a modern travel hub, and the redevelopment project includes several key connectivity improvements to enhance passenger movement.
"One such improvement is the construction of a subway to provide a direct link between Periyar Bus Stand and the station, thereby ensuring smooth and hassle-free transfers," said the official.
Furthermore, a dedicated Foot Over Bridge (FOB) will be constructed to streamline parcel movement and reduce congestion in passenger areas. A 110-m long air concourse in the first floor of the east terminal will allow passengers to move between platforms without hassle. It will also have escalators and lifts for easy access. Additionally, two skywalks will connect the parking facilities on the eastern side, making it easier for passengers to access their vehicles. To further improve convenience, an arrival passenger skywalk will be built, providing a direct connection to auto and bus bays. The redevelopment also includes wider and well-planned approach roads, designed to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion, making the station more accessible for all travellers, the official added.
The official further said the redevelopment is being carried out in accordance with the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) standards, ensuring an eco-friendly and sustainable station while providing world class facilities, better connectivity, and a smooth travel experience for passengers.