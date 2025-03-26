Subway construction under way to link Periyar Bus Stand and Madurai railway junction: Railways

MADURAI: In a bid to enhance passenger movement within and around the Madurai railway station, and provide a direct link between the Periyar Bus Stand and the station, a subway is being constructed as part of the ongoing redevelopment project at Madurai railway junction, said an official from the Madurai railway division on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the station redevelopment project, which was given to a private limited company with a 36-month completion timeline on September 22, 2022, is yet to attain completion. Though only 30% of work has been completed as of now, officials stated that there has been no delay, and the works are in progress in gradual speed.

According to official sources, Madurai railway junction is one of the busiest stations under the Southern Railway. The redevelopment project, which aims to give a facelift to the station, is being carried out at a cost of Rs 347.47 crore. The station handles 96 trains and serves around 51,000 passengers on a daily basis. With travellers from all over India and abroad, the station is set to become a modern travel hub, and the redevelopment project includes several key connectivity improvements to enhance passenger movement.