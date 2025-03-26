Tamil Nadu weavers want wages hiked for making Pongal dhoti & saree

ERODE: Powerloom weavers have requested the state government to increase wages for production of Pongal dhoti and saree by 30%. B Kandavel, joint coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Association, said, “The powerloom industry is the largest sector after agriculture in the state. Around 5.4 lakh powerlooms are operating in the state, generating employment to several lakhs of families. The state government made several announcements in the budget to promote this industry. We are thankful for that, but at the same time, the wages for the free Pongal dhoti and saree production have not been increased since 2019.”

He added, “In 2011, when the free dhoti and saree scheme was launched for PDS card holders, the wage for powerloom weavers was fixed at Rs 16 for dhoti and Rs 28.16 for saree. After that, wages were hiked in 2013, 2016, and 2019. In 2019, the wage for dhoti was fixed at Rs 24 and Rs 43 for saree. Since then, the state government has not revised the wages. Over time, prices have increased, including workers’ wages, godown rent, power tariff, and the cost of spare parts.”

R Velusamy, secretary of the federation, in a letter to the Chief Minister, said, “We would like to express our gratitude to Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Handloom and Textile Minister for allocating Rs 673 crore in the budget for the production of free dhoti and saree for 2026 Pongal. At the same time, the government should have also increased the wages for the weavers.”

A senior official from the Erode Handloom and Textiles department said, “We have sent recommendations to higher officials in this regard, and the government may announce wage hike soon.”