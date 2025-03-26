Tiruvannamalai administration holds awareness session on local crimes

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai district administration conducted an awareness session at the district headquarters on Tuesday to address crimes happening in and around the city. Representatives from local organisations, women's groups, and police personnel participated in the session.

According to a press release, the meeting was conducted to spread awareness about issues like chain snatching, theft, and crimes against women. The event was led by District Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar and chaired by Tiruvannamalai District Collector K Tharpagaraj.

Officials discussed preventive measures, legal protections, and strategies to ensure public safety. Sudhakar emphasised the importance of community cooperation in preventing crime and urged the public to report any suspicious activities.

Highlighting the role of surveillance, Sudhakar also stressed the need to install CCTV cameras in public and residential areas to aid in the quick identification and tracking of offenders. The participants were distributed pamphlets with safety tips, helpline numbers, and emergency contact details.