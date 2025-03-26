TN police arrests two youths for setting minor girl on fire

THOOTHUKUDI: Police had arrested two persons for allegedly setting ablaze a 17-year-old minor girl who refused to love at Ettayapuram.

The victim had suffered severe burn injuries and had been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said that the victim had extensive burn injuries exceeding 50 percent, and is in critical condition.

Sources said that the girl was living with her mother A Kaliammal in Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district, after Kaliammal deserted her husband Ayyanar of Ilambuvanam near Ettayapuram several years ago.

The girl was allegedly in a romantic relationship Santhosh (21), a neighbour.

Since the families opposed their love, the victim stopped chatting with him, sources said.

However, Santhosh was repeatedly approaching her, and a complaint in this regard was given to Paramakudi police, who warned him.

Since Santhosh continued to stalk the girl, Kaliammal sent her daughter to Keela Nambipuram near Ettayapuram to continue her studies by staying at grandmother Muniammal's house.

On Sunday, March 23, the neighbours found the victim on fire and was battling for life. After dousing the fire, they admitted her at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Based on the statement given by the victim, the Ettayapuram police began an investigation which revealed Santhosh, along with his friend Muthaiah (21) visited her grandmother's home and urged the victim to love him.

Since she opposed it, the two had poured kerosene over her and set fire before fleeing the house.

Ettayapuram police had arrested Santhosh and Muthaiah and imprisoned them at Palayamkottai central prison.