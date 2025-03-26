Tomato, brinjal prices drop due to increased market supply in Madurai

MADURAI: Increased arrival of tomatoes has brought down the prices to Rs 5 to Rs 7 in Madurai central market on Wednesday. Farmers said they are forced to sell the vegetables at very low prices or refrain from harvesting the vegetables.

As on Wednesday, a 15-kg crate of tomato was sold at Rs 60 to Rs 120 and retail price of one kg stood at Rs 7 to Rs 10. Similarly, price of other vegetables, including ladies finger and brinjal, have also dropped below Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.

Madurai Central Market All Traders Association, Mattuthavani president N Chinnamayan said, "For tomatoes and brinjal, the Madurai market relies on farmers from Madurai and neighbouring districts, like Dindigul. On normal days, about 20 lorries would arrive but the present favourable climatic condition has brought a notable increase in vegetable supply. Till last week, the price of vegetables, like tomato and brinjal, were well above Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg. But with increased supply, demand and price have dropped." He added that prices are likely to remain the same for the next couple of days.

M Ramar, a traditional tomato and brinjal farmer, said, "We have cultivated nearly 1,500 kg of tomatoes this week, but traders demand a mere Rs 4 per kg. We are left to bear the harvest cost and sell at very low prices. We have spent nearly Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for cultivation, but we are not able to recover even half the money. Considering the expenses, many have refrained from plucking harvest-ready tomatoes."

He added that brinjal prices have also dropped with traders demanding Rs 300 for a 60 kg bag. Instead of selling it for Rs 5 per kg, farmers have left brinjal unharvested in the fields.