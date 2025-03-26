TvMCH doctor to be grilled over bribery allegation

TIRUNELVELI: After allegations cropped up about a female doctor (postgraduate student) of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) collecting bribes from the family members of deceased persons to issue postmortem reports, TvMCH dean Dr Revathy Balan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

The suspect Dr Henna, and the complainant, M Mari Shankar of Naam Tamilar Katchi, have been asked to appear for the inquiry scheduled on April 1. In his complaint, Mari Shankar alleged that Dr Henna demanded Rs 500 as bribe for each copy of the postmortem report.

"A 48-year-old man was killed in an accident on October 28, 2024. The autopsy was completed the next day at TvMCH. However, the hospital administration did not provide the postmortem report to his family. On February 5, a relative of the deceased visited TvMCH to collect the report, and Dr Henna took Rs 1,000 for two copies. After receiving the amount, she also obtained a signature on a form stating that the doctor had not demanded any fee for the report," he said in his complaint.